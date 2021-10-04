Verizon Business And CareAR Leverage 5G To Transform Service Delivery And CX

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers. Combining Verizon's 4G, 5G networks, and near real-time compute technology with CareAR's augmented reality and AI-based platform, technicians can remotely and proactively resolve service issues faster, smarter and more safely, leading to a more efficient customer experience.

"We've seen a dramatic shift in the global workforce. It's our mission to help our customers navigate today, while identifying strategic paths for innovation and growth," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business. "Through 5G and edge computing, we can help CareAR deliver advanced AR and AI capabilities on standard mobile, smart glass and drone devices to drive efficiencies and experiences."

"CareAR is focused on making expertise accessible - instantly and with context. Users are empowered with on-demand visual access to experts and instructional content delivered to their preferred device," said CareAR's President, Sam Waicberg. "Our strategic partnership with Verizon enables us to push these capabilities even further, resulting in improved customer outcomes and helping to solve major challenges for service providers, such as reducing carbon emissions and bridging the talent gap."

To stay competitive and attract top talent, businesses need to have a sound digital transformation agenda, leveraging the latest technology and solutions to meet the needs of the evolving global workforce. CareAR, powered by Verizon's network technology will help with this labor transition by utilizing both connectivity and AI/AR to enable swift education and ramp-up of the next generation of digitally native employees, regardless of location, reducing strain during this unprecedented time of workforce evolution. CareAR will be able to deliver real-time support and expert-guided troubleshooting solutions across its portfolio of products and services, creating a new standard of self-service capabilities and personalized "how-to" information for customers and field technicians.

CareAR's SXM platform is purpose built and a breakthrough for customer enablement, field services and knowledge delivery. Since being acquired by Xerox earlier this year, CareAR has supercharged its AR capabilities to now include Xerox's digital content, robotic process automation (RPA), analytics, and artificial intelligence developed at PARC as a part of the CareAR SXM™ platform.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About CareAR, A Xerox companyCareAR, A Xerox Company, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader. We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety. Learn more at CareAR.com .

