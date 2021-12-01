Verizon Awarded $34.6M In Digital Modernization Contracts With U.S. Department Of Energy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector has been awarded $34.6 million through two contract awards with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The task orders were awarded through the federal government's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract vehicle. The win for Verizon includes voice and data services and will involve a number of DOE facilities, including their Washington, D.C. headquarters.

"Verizon's ability to deliver innovative network solutions for our public sector customers makes us the go-to partner when it comes to addressing the government's technology needs," said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon. "The depth and experience of our professional and managed services teams along with their hands-on approach to building customized solutions for our customers is at the heart of our recent string of wins with the federal government."

DOE issued the EIS awards to Verizon in two components, voice and data. On voice, Verizon will incorporate new technologies and services to help meet DOE's next-generation voice requirements, which include a transition from their Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) voice platform to IP-enabled voice services. The varying task orders will allow Verizon to provide service to all existing DOE locations as well as any future sites.

Verizon was also awarded a task order for data services, which include Optical Wave Service (OWS), Ethernet Transport Service (ETS), Private Line Service (PLS), Internet Protocol Service (IPS), and Virtual Private Network Service (VPNS). In addition to supporting DOE's headquarters facility in Washington, D.C. with enterprise IT services, Verizon will also engage with DOE Program Offices, Power Marketing Administrations, Plants, Site Offices, and National Laboratories with mission-specific services across CONUS locations and some OCONUS facilities located in England, Hawaii and Japan.

This award with DOE comes following a series of other EIS awards for Verizon, including Naval District Washington, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Air National Guard.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: Geoffrey Basyegeoffrey.basye@verizon.com(202) 748-1882