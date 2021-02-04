Verity Investment Partners Expands To Charleston, SC

BEAUFORT, S.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity Investment Partners (VIP), a Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Advisory Firm, is expanding to Charleston, SC and has hired a Senior Portfolio Manager, Paul Newell to reside and serve in the area. Newell joins the investment team with over a decade of experience in providing financial planning and investment advisory services for high-net-worth clients.

Verity Investment Partners is uniquely focused on creating lifetime income solutions that enable clients to receive a growing stream of investment income while keeping savings invested to grow over their lifetime and beyond. This income can be used to replace earned income, or if one doesn't need the income in the short-term, it can be reinvested as additional savings. VIP calls this "Growing Income for Life."

Newell received a JD from the Charleston School of Law, and he received his undergraduate degree from Presbyterian College. Newell has extensive experience in the financial services industry, most recently with Fifth Third Bank in Nashville, TN. Additionally, he has held associate attorney positions at prominent law firms in Columbia, SC and Greenville, SC. Newell is relocating with his family from Tennessee.

"Having a Senior Portfolio Manager in Charleston is a natural progression of our firm's growth," said founder & managing director, Will Verity. "Paul's experience and passion for serving clients aligns well with our commitment to serve as life-long trusted advisors to our clients. We are confident Paul will help Charleston families invest wisely in their future."

About Verity Investment Partners: Verity Investment Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Beaufort, SC Carolina, with offices in Edwards, CO and San Antonio, TX. VIP advisors apply a holistic approach to investment management that encompasses financial planning, investment strategy, and ongoing portfolio management. The firm specializes in structuring dividend growth investment solutions designed to deliver targeted levels of annual income and income growth while keeping principal invested to grow long-term. The company was founded in 2002 by Paula and Will Verity and has grown to include 12 team members with $565 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. Verity is one of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors. To learn more, visit https://verityvip.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verity-investment-partners-expands-to-charleston-sc-301222491.html

SOURCE Verity Investment Partners