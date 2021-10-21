Veritone To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today management will participate in the upcoming events in November and December 2021: Stifel 2021 Midwest One-on-One Growth Virtual ConferenceNovember...

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Get Veritone, Inc. Report, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today management will participate in the upcoming events in November and December 2021:

December 6 - December 8, 2021 - presentation and one-on-one meetings Roth Deer Valley EventDecember 8 - 10, 2021 - one-on-one meetings

To view the presentations, please visit the investor events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone's IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) - Get Veritone, Inc. Report is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

