Veritone To Participate In Six Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced management will participate in the upcoming virtual conferences in November and December 2020:

JMP Securities Small-Cap Technology ForumDate: November 10, 2020, Time: 2:00-2:25pm ET (11:00-11:25am PT)

Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth ConferenceDate: November 11-12, 2020

Roth Technology Virtual ConferenceDate: November 11-12, 2020

Craig-Hallum Alpha Select ConferenceDate: November 17, 2020

Northland IoT, Al and Safety ConferenceDate: December 7, 2020, Time: TBD

Roth Deer Valley Consumer ConferenceDate: December 10-11, 2020

To listen to webcasts of the conferences with presentations, please visit the investor events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone's IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) - Get Report is a leading global software and solutions provider at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, the world's first operating system for AI, democratizes AI as well as orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Veritone is helping to solve systemic and intractable problems in multiple sectors, including energy, media & entertainment, government, legal & compliance and public health & safety. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit veritone.com.

