Veritone To Participate At The DA Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Conference

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Get Report,a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions, is scheduled to participate in the DA Davidson 19 th Annual Software & Internet Conference on September 9, 2020.

Veritone CEO and Co-founder Chad Steelberg is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on September 9 th at 11:15 am Pacific Time/2:15 pm Eastern Time. The discussion will be webcast and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your DA Davidson representative or Veritone's IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) - Get Report is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

