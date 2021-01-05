Veritone To Participate At The 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, is scheduled to participate in the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Get Report, the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, is scheduled to participate in the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

Veritone management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:15 pm Pacific Time/ 4:15 pm Eastern Time. The company's presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also be hosting one-on-one virtual meetings the same day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your Needham representative or Veritone's IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) - Get Report is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit veritone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005289/en/