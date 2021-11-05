Veritone To Hold Virtual Analyst Update And Tech Demo On November 19, 2021

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced it will hold a virtual Analyst Update and Tech Demo on November 19, 2021 at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET.

Based on the success of the May 2021 Virtual Investor Day and Tech Expo, management will hold an abbreviated update for investors, customers, and partners to hear more about the company's innovations and technology. Topics follow:

New business strategies and the evolution of the company vision

New technologies and demos

New customers and partners updates and testimonials

New KPIs and financial overview

One live question and answer session at the end of the event

Please use this link to RSVP for Veritone's Analyst Update and Tech Demo.

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) - Get Veritone, Inc. Report is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

