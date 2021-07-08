Veritone Releases New Version Of Its AiWARE Operating System For AI

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI) today announced new features and enhancements to Veritone's aiWARE™ operating system (OS), the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence. Veritone aiWARE 3.0 offers AI, ML, and IT developers unmatched performance, scale, and cost, improved app support, and workflow development and integration enhancements to operationalize AI and ML and greatly accelerate their intelligent process automation initiatives. These continued improvements further establish aiWARE as a leader in enterprise-grade AI platforms enabling organizations to quickly deploy both custom and turnkey AI-powered solutions without needing significant machine learning expertise.

"As enterprises begin to use multiple AI models and systems to extract and understand growing data volumes, the need for enterprise AI platforms is increasing," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of market research firm Deep Analysis and co-author of Practical Artificial Intelligence: An Enterprise Playbook. "Veritone aiWARE has the potential to open up new possibilities to use AI in a coordinated manner across enterprises along with expanded applications for digital transformation."

aiWARE 3.0 ENHANCEMENTS:

Installation, Administration, Performance, Scale

aiWARE 3.0 delivers more simplified and cost-effective installation and administration, reducing DevOps requirements. Whether customers deploy in the cloud or on-prem, improvements include:

Up to a 20% reduction in infrastructure and cost requirements.

Scalability has been further increased whether from a single CPU, laptop, or cloud-scale deployment.

Notable enhancements including reduced job input/output latency (near-real-time) and multi-threaded processing control for multiple tasks within a job while intelligently avoiding blocking tasks that clog the processing pipeline.

Improved job visibility and prioritization, organizations can more easily meet required SLAs.

Apps Support

aiWARE 3.0 brings management centralization to apps running on aiWARE.

Within the new aiWARE OS Notification Center, aiWARE 3.0 exposes OS and application-level events in a single location and format ensuring better visibility to task completion or changes, new data available, and/or messages received.

Within the new aiWARE OS Flow Center, users can quickly browse, manage and open Automate Studio flows and templates from the OS.

Automate Studio flows can now be called from any aiWARE application, extending applications with additional AI engines and system integrations and expanding potential aiWARE use cases across the enterprise.

Automate Studio enhancements

aiWARE 3.0 also delivers significant enhancements to its Automate Studio low-code workflow and integration tool. Improvements include:

Flow version control, production debugging, and easy flow access from any aiWARE application to make developing and deploying flows a breeze.

Faster AI model performance within Automate Studio, enabling in-process use cases that require near-real-time, event-driven, intelligent automation,

Ease of application integration with the ability to trigger cognitive flows from applications by pushing data to an HTTP endpoint, whether in test or production.

New set of GraphQL APIs allows developers more granular control over the lifecycle of their flows, whether to create, configure, run, or debug.

aiWARE orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of ready-to-deploy machine learning models to transform audio, video, text, and other data sources into actionable intelligence, at scale. With aiWARE, organizations can rapidly deploy and scale AI within their applications and business processes, enabling IT leaders to operationalize AI across the enterprise. They can use aiWARE and the low-code Automate Studio workflow tool to easily train, evaluate, integrate, deploy, and monitor AI models to automate content insight for any departmental need.

Veritone has hundreds of customers running applications and AI models on the aiWARE operating system across the media and entertainment, government, legal, compliance, and energy sectors, including long-time customer San Francisco Giants. "We initially approached Veritone for transcription of all of our assets as well as facial recognition capabilities. We also needed a platform that offered some flexibility to layer on additional cognitive services in the future so we can grow our assets already in the system," stated Brad Martens, director of media systems and workflow for the San Francisco Giants. "Veritone is that platform for any AI need we will have in the future."

"aiWARE is the leading AI operating system for organizations looking to operationalize AI and ML across the enterprise, helping them gain a competitive edge with new or legacy AI-infused applications," stated Chad Steelberg, co-founder and chief executive officer at Veritone. "aiWARE 3.0 brings enormous value to enterprises requiring AI solutions to automate content-centric business processes and provide valuable data-driven insights."

More information about Veritone's products and services is available at www.veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) - Get Report is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in California and London. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Veritone's aiWARE operating system, its capabilities and the expected benefits to customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005105/en/