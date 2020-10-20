Veritone launches no-cost, ad-free and AI-enabled professional basketball draft experience site, DraftClips.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world's premier sports entities, news organizations and...

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world's premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, today announced the launch of its 2020 professional basketball draft experience site, DraftClips.com.

Built on Veritone Digital Media Hub and powered by Veritone aiWARE, DraftClips.com provides fans with no-cost, ad-free access to more than 2,600 exclusive collegiate and international basketball clips and images and features unique highlights and profile summaries of elite players projected to be selected in this year's professional basketball draft on November 18. The site gives users access to highly curated video clips, many of which have never been broadcasted previously. The streamlined user experience features AI-enabled search capabilities that enable sports fans to easily find and watch clips of their favorite players and teams, and analyze plays by this year's top draft prospects.

"After the success of our professional football DraftClips.com in early April, we're eager to provide sports fans with free direct access to rich college basketball content leading up to this year's professional basketball draft," said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. "As the exclusive licensing partner for many collegiate and professional sports properties, Veritone has one of the largest collections of iconic sports content in the U.S. Since March Madness was cancelled this year and sports fans haven't seen their favorite college basketball players in action for a long time, we're thrilled to offer a portal where fans can easily access and relive thousands of highlight and analysis clips."

In addition to the hundreds of hours of featured clips, DraftClips.com also includes in-depth player profiles and analysis to provide fans with an opportunity to catch up with their favorite college players and analyze their teams' potential selections. With more than 2,600 high-resolution clips of key plays, including multiple camera angles that never made it to TV highlights, DraftClips.com provides unmatched content -- including iconic dunks, three-point shots, assists, blocks and more -- from the NCAA, PAC-12, Big Ten and Imagn.

DraftClips.com leverages Veritone Digital Media Hub, an intelligent digital asset management platform (DAM) enabling content owners to search, manage, organize, share and monetize their media. DraftClips.com is supported by Veritone Licensing, a valuable resource for rights holders and content buyers for more than 15 years.

Veritone (VERI) - Get Report is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the company's DraftClips portal, including the content and features thereof, and its expected benefits to users. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

