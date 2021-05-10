Veritone, Inc. To Participate At The 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence (AI), aiWARE™, is scheduled to participate in the 16 th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference being held virtually on May 17 to 20, 2021.

Veritone management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:45 am Pacific Time/12:45 pm Eastern Time. The company's presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your Needham representative or Veritone's IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

Join Veritone's Virtual Investor Day and Technology ExpoFriday, May 14, 2021 at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET.Click here for the agenda and speaker bios.

About VeritoneVeritone (VERI) - Get Report is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has offices in California and London. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

