Veritone And Vixen Labs Join Forces To Accelerate The Enterprise Adoption Of AI Enabled Sonic Identity

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Get Veritone, Inc. Report, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced today it has partnered with London-based Vixen Labs, Europe's leading voice agency. With a shared mission to advance the adoption of sonic identity—the audio identity for brands and enterprises—through the accessibility to synthetic media and conversational AI, the strategic partnership will bring together the unique capabilities of each organization, enabling both to expand market offerings and global reach while helping brands and corporations evolve their commercial enterprises to IoT and beyond.

"This is truly the perfect pairing of two companies with exceptional complementary strengths that will provide customers tremendous competitive advantages," said Veritone Senior Vice President Sean King. "With Vixen Labs' deep subject matter expertise in conversational AI dialogue workflow and Veritone's world-class MARVEL.ai synthetic voice and media management workflows, we are well-equipped and ideally positioned to help major brands and corporations increase market share at a time when audio is becoming essential to brand identity."

Vixen Labs is a full-service voice agency, providing strategy, product design and voice app development services that helps brands and businesses tell stories, solve problems and sell through voice-first technology and conversational interfaces. Working with Fortune and FTSE 500 brands, Vixen Labs drives business value by helping brands connect with audiences in the most intuitive way possible. Its full-service offering covers strategy development, voice search optimization, voice app builds, audio content and marketing and is the creator of the leading study the Voice Consumer Index.

"We are thrilled to partner with an innovative leader like Veritone, particularly as audio becomes more important to connected experiences at home, in our vehicles, online, through mobile devices and enterprise metaverse implementations," said Vixen Labs CEO James Poulter. "With consumers expecting their favorite brands to provide more conveniences than ever, Veritone and Vixen Labs can offer powerful, simple and more natural ways to engage with customers at scale while bringing awareness to the need for a consistent sonic identity in building trust and increasing satisfaction across every experience."

Sonic identity—the audio essence of a brand—is nothing new, yet few consumers can associate a specific sound or voice to more than a handful of brands. Those who understand the value in creating one, however, are gaining a competitive edge. According to research from Edison, 62% of Americans said they have used some kind of voice assistance technology, whether related to searching or shopping online, ordering food, requesting a ride, scheduling an appointment or paying bills. That number is expected to climb as more interaction takes place in the digital world.

With a heritage rooted in AI, Veritone is continually extending the power of synthetic voice technology in innovative and inclusive ways. MARVEL.ai is the next logical step, delivering an ethical-based synthetic voice that leverages AI and machine learning to generate authentic synthetic voices in hundreds of different languages. With expertise in this field, Veritone has the capability to create and scale voice as a service (VaaS) through proven business applications in audio, advertising, media and licensing. Built on Veritone's aiWARE, the first operating system for AI, user experience is consistent and connected across existing Veritone applications. This means users have access to evolving best-of-breed voice engines and can combine them with other cognitive capabilities like transcription, translation, sentiment analysis and more.

"Voice AI has advanced rapidly in the last several years alone, and it's becoming a lifeline for early adopters," King adds. "Our partnership with Vixen Labs will expand the playing field, especially for brands and businesses that want to create a holistic identity and connected consumer experience. At the same time, it allows us to take the lead in voice AI. And that's exciting."

Both Vixen Labs and Veritone are attending and presenting talks at VOICE 2021, a leading conversational AI event, from December 7 to 8 in Arlington, VA.

About Veritone

Veritone (VERI) - Get Veritone, Inc. Report is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Vixen Labs

Vixen Labs is Europe's leading full-service voice agency. We work with Fortune and FTSE 500 brands to develop voice and conversational strategies, products and services to drive business value and connect with audiences in the most intuitive way possible. Our full-service offering covers strategy development, voice search optimisation, voice app builds, audio content, and marketing.

