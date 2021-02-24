Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announce Termination Of $500 Million Interest Rate Swap Derivative

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, a Texas state chartered bank, announced the termination of $500 million of an interest rate swap entered into in March 2020 to hedge the variability of cash flow payments attributable to changes in interest rates in regards to forecasted issuances of three-month term debt arrangements every three-months from March 2022 through March 2032. As a result of the interest rate swap termination, the Company expects to recognize a net pre-tax gain of approximately $43.0 million into income starting in March 2022 on a straight line basis over a 10 year period.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com .

