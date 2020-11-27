Veritas Offers A Genomic Analysis To Determine An Individual's Response To COVID-19

MADRID, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic factors can determine an individual's possible response to infection, regardless of age and pre-existing conditions. Through the analysis, we can better understand why certain people experience minor or no symptoms and, others suffer severe complications The COVID-19 Risk panel can be performed utilizing whole genome or exome sequencing and includes the analysis of complete genes that are associated with severe complications in cases of COVID-19 infection. This information is invaluable in personalizing the individual's COVID-19 treatment. The analysis looks at three groups of genomic variants, the first one identifies those related to the drugs used to treat COVID-19. The second group studies the factors that cause reversible metabolic or thrombotic complications. The final group studies the genetic factors related to cardiopulmonary complications in the event of an infection with SARS-CoV-2. V eritas Intercontinental launches its new service analyzing the individual´s response to COVID-19 through whole genome or whole exome sequencing with the objective of personalizing the treatment to avoid medical complications.

A saliva sample is used to perform the analysis so anyone can easily access the service through Veritas or Veritas partners network. Those who already have their genome sequenced through the myGenome by Veritas genomic service can obtain the COVID-19 study by allowing Veritas' to reanalyze their existing information without the need of taking a sample.

From the onset of the pandemic, different scientific advances have allowed the identification of genetic factors related to the most serious forms of COVID-19. These factors are generally related to other conditions that a person has but may not have fully developed. The conditions related to genetic factors can increase the risk of complications from a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The result of this genetic study can provide a medical professional information to anticipate patient´s management that can possibly reduce the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 treatment.

The COVID-19 Risk panel analyzes genes with sufficient scientific evidence and offers precise information on three groups of pathologies. The first group identifies those related to the drugs used to treat the disease. The second group studies the factors that cause reversible metabolic or thrombotic crises. The third group studies the genetic factors related to diseases that cause cardiopulmonary complications.

According to Dr. Luis Izquierdo, a clinical geneticist and the Chief Medical Officer of Veritas Intercontinental, genetic factors are decisive to understand the different responses that we are witnessing in patients with similar characteristics. "This test - he indicates- is very important because people with pathogenic variants in these genes have a higher risk of complications and this information allows a medical specialist to personalize the treatment in case of COVID-19 infection. For example, carriers of pathogenic variants related to long-QT syndrome may present cardiac arrhythmias for the first time after taking drugs to treat COVID-19 ".

The COVID-19 Risk analysis for myGenome patients can be purchased as a stand-alone service or as part of the Veritas new annual subscription model called Genome Life. Genome Life is a service that provides on-going updates utilizing a myGenome client's already sequenced data. The service offers the possibility to access Veritas Advanced Genomic Services team by providing clients with an annual genetic counseling session, free assessment of additional studies and access to the "Talk to the Experts" genetic support service where patients can send their enquiries about how to maximize the full benefits of their genetic information.

About Veritas Intercontinental

Veritas Intercontinental was created in 2018 by Javier de Echevarría, CEO of Veritas, Dr. Luis Izquierdo (Chief Medical Officer) and Dr. Vincenzo Cirigliano (Chief Technical Officer), as a spin-off of Veritas Genetics, a company founded in 2014 by Prof. George Church, one of the pioneers in personal genomics. Veritas was born with the aim of making genome sequencing and clinical interpretation available to everyone as a tool to prevent diseases and improve health and quality of life. Since its inception, Veritas Intercontinental has led the activity and development of Veritas in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Japan.

For more information: https://www.veritasint.com Marta Pereiro marta.pereiro@veritasint.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritas-offers-a-genomic-analysis-to-determine-an-individuals-response-to-covid-19-301181100.html

SOURCE Veritas International