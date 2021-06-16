Veritas Boston Wealth Management Welcomes Gayle Rosewell With Over $100MM In Assets Under Management

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Boston Wealth Management ("Veritas") today announced the addition of Gayle Rosewell to their team of Wealth Management Advisors with committed assets of $100MM.

BOSTON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Boston Wealth Management ("Veritas") today announced the addition of Gayle Rosewell to their team of Wealth Management Advisors with committed assets of $100MM. Based in Rockland, MA, Veritas is a DBA of Stratos Wealth Advisors, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Veritas has over $300MM in total client assets.

Before joining Veritas, Mrs. Rosewell had a successful career as Vice President at UBS. Joining her on the move is Jennifer Brennan as Wealth Management Associate.

"We are excited to welcome Gayle and Jen to our family at Veritas Boston Wealth Management. I have known Gayle and Jen for well over 15 years, and they bring a standard of customer care, experience, and passion for wealth management that well exceeds industry standards and fits perfectly into the culture of Veritas," said, Managing Partner, Mark Roman.

Mrs. Rosewell said, "Jen and I are so happy to have joined Mark and his team. Their client-centric culture is a perfect fit for our practice. We are excited about the synergy with these great people."

After a successful 25-year career at Merrill Lynch, Roman departed to create Veritas, an independent Practice with five advisors and four support staff.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 300 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $9.00 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $7.56 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $16.56 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1.93 billion in advisory assets as of March 31, 2021.

Fundamentum, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $571 million in advisory assets as of March 31, 2021.

