Verisk's Jornaya Launches Consumer Behavior Insider

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jornaya, a Verisk business, has released a new report providing actionable data about shopping journeys to help marketers find and appropriately engage with consumers. The Consumer Behavior Insider report offers a one-of-a-kind view of major purchase shopping activity identifying shifts and trends in consumer behavior. Jornaya is a leader in behavioral data intelligence with a proprietary view of more than 400 million consumer journeys every month.

"Every day consumers are bombarded with thousands of marketing messages, so much so that it's often overwhelming and much of it gets tuned out," said Jornaya Chief Marketing Officer Rich Smith. "For marketers to stand out in all this noise, they need to better time and target their outreach. They need to know when, where, and how their consumers are shopping. This report gives marketers a better understanding of consumer trends so that they can make strategic decisions for their business."

Jornaya has an expansive view into major purchase shopping activity—enabling unique, aggregate level insights into industry-level trends. The Consumer Behavior Insider can help benchmark and drive stronger performance for organizations with views of the following consumer purchase journeys:

Auto Insurance

Home Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Mortgage Purchase

Mortgage Refinance

Reverse Mortgage

Home Equity Line of Credit

Real Estate

Home Services

Higher Education

Jobs

Jornaya's proprietary network of more than 1,000 publisher partners and 35,000 comparison shopping sites provide this picture of consumer behavior. This report illustrates the percentage change in unique consumers witnessed in-market for each industry category, over a monthly time period. A free, custom in-market activity report is also available at a company level through Jornaya's Addressable In-Market (AIM) Report.

The information presented in the Consumer Behavior Insider is aggregated trend data at an industry level that's anonymous with respect to any client or consumer. Jornaya collects this data through a one-way cryptographic hash function with additional security measures taken to honor and to help ensure consumers' privacy.

About Jornaya Jornaya , a Verisk business, has proprietary access to data in markets where customers invest significant time researching, analyzing, and comparing options on major purchases, including real estate and mortgage, banking, insurance, loans, automotive, and higher education. Working with a network of over 1,000 partners who operate more than 35,000 comparison shopping and lead generation sites, we provide companies access to early behavioral buying signals for customers and prospects. Quarterly, we see more than 1 billion consumer purchase journeys in a privacy-friendly manner to help companies retain current customers, grow relationships with existing customers, and establish new relationships.

About VeriskVerisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

