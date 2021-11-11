Verint Wins Multiple Globee Gold Awards For Excellence In Driving Customer Engagement Transformation And Workforce Optimization

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that several solutions within its Customer Engagement Cloud Platform™ earned Gold Awards in the eighth Annual 2021 Globee ® Customer Sales and Service World Awards.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that several solutions within its Customer Engagement Cloud Platform™ earned Gold Awards in the eighth Annual 2021 Globee ® Customer Sales and Service World Awards.* These awards honor excellence across a wide range of categories - from innovations in contact center, customer service, and business intelligence solutions, to commanding a higher standard for customer engagement and future of work initiatives.

Verint's award-winning achievements include:

Gold Award Winner - Best New Product or Service for Contact Center: As part of Verint's initiative to "adapt and respond" to the pandemic, new enhancements to its Workforce Engagement (WFE) solution earned a Gold Award for helping customers navigate and thrive as organizations around the world transitioned into adopting a work-from-home model while solving everyday business challenges. Verint WFE helps employees make better decisions, increase productivity, and improve customer experience through recording, performance management, workforce management, and analytics (including speech), among other market-leading tools critical to customer engagement.

Gold Award Winner - Best New Product or Service for Customer Service: Empowering organizations to build a knowledge-centric culture earned Verint Knowledge Management a Gold Award for excellence in supporting customer service teams. Enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), the solution features powerful cognitive search and self-learning capabilities combined with full API support and intelligent automation to dramatically streamline knowledge surfacing and sharing - when and wherever it's needed, with industry-leading accuracy. The result is consistent, relevant content that meets customer needs across multi-channels that helps organizations improve business efficiency and elevate the customer experience.

Gold Award Winner - Business Intelligence Solution: Verint Engagement Data Management (EDM) was named a Gold Award winner for breaking down data silos and creating a single, coherent view of all interactions and experiences throughout the organization. Verint EDM serves as a centralized engagement data hub that streamlines the capture of all sources of enterprise interactions and surveys through integrations and APIs and elevates the value of engagement data through internal and external means of data enrichment for better customer engagement.

"The pandemic put workforce dynamics to the ultimate test as many organizations had to plan and manage work-from-home and return-to-the-office strategies. Additionally, customer service operations were pushed to the limits trying to meet and exceed customer expectations with limited resources and budgets," says Verint's Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. "We're proud to be recognized by The Globee Awards for empowering our customers with innovative solutions for automation, AI, and knowledge management to help drive customer engagement transformation and optimize workforce management that is so critical to business success."

Visit Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform for more information.

About Verint

Verint ® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world's most iconic brands - including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies - build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement ™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap ™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company ™. Learn more at Verint.com.

*Verint was named winner of the 2021 Globee ® Customer Sales and Service World Awards in June 2021.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005225/en/