Verint Wins AI Breakthrough Award For The Third Consecutive Year, Recognized For Excellence And Innovation

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company ™, today announced that its commitment to innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) has been recognized for the third consecutive year in the AI Breakthrough Awards. Verint's Knowledge Management solution has been selected as the winner of the "Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service" award. The company was awarded the "Best Overall AI Solution" in 2018 and "Best Chatbot Solution" in 2019.

The AI Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, deep learning, smart robotics, business intelligence, natural language processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world.

"Cognitive technologies are helping redefine the customer experience through powerful knowledge management solutions for the contact center," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "Verint Knowledge Management is a breakthrough solution in this area, creating a more natural and effective way to connect people to knowledge. The solution's real-world results from Verint customers are impressive, and we are proud to recognize the company with the 'Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service' award."

Verint Knowledge Management creates a more natural and innovative way to connect people to knowledge. It is an easy-to-use solution that works out of the box, helping provide immediate benefits with a rapid cloud deployment. Powered by patented artificial intelligence technology, the solution enables a new generation of digital advisers to provide fast, accurate and effective advice to ensure customer success, fuel agent performance and maximize employee productivity.

A leading global finance and accounting outsourcing partner has built a knowledge-centric culture with Verint's AI-driven KM solution. The company has achieved impressive results with several client engagements including a significant reduction in query volume and query handling time as well as a vast improvement in customer experience scores.

"Verint's AI solution enables organizations to move beyond traditional knowledge management to knowledge automation, empowering them to deliver a truly exceptional customer experience while also cutting costs," says Verint's Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager of strategic operations. "This award is a testament to the innovative approach and dedication to excellence the Verint team brings to our customers."

Verint ® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence ® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence ® at www.verint.com.

