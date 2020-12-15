Verint Earns Top Awards For Excellence In Customer Engagement In Brazilian Market

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company ™, today announced that it has received multiple awards * from Consumidor Moderno and Grupo Padrão for excellence in customer engagement in the Brazilian market.

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company ™, today announced that it has received multiple awards * from Consumidor Moderno and Grupo Padrão for excellence in customer engagement in the Brazilian market. Leveraging cloud-based solutions from Verint's Customer Engagement ™ portfolio, organizations in Brazil and around the world are accelerating automation and leveraging AI-based solutions, such as speech and text analytics, to gain insights to achieve better business outcomes and build enduring relationships.

Conarec 2020 Awards

Grupo Padrão's Conarec 2020 Awards recognize relational intelligence and engagement among organizations in the customer relationship market. The comprehensive study is based on an index that measures key factors in successful management of the strategic relationships between companies and customers. The Verint solutions that were honored include Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Speech and Interaction Analytics and Enterprise Recording.

Consumidor Moderno Award for Excellence in Customer Service

Conducted by Grupo Padrão and with technical coordination from the Standard Intelligence Center in partnership with OnYou, the Consumidor Moderno Award for Excellence in Customer Service recognizes and honors companies and professionals committed to excellence in customer relations and also focuses on the evolution of the relationship between companies and consumers in Brazil. Verint's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Speech Analytics solutions were recognized.

"This continued recognition reinforces Verint's commitment to serving its customers in Brazil and across the globe," says Verint's Diego Gomez, vice president, Latin America and Caribbean. "The Verint team continues to focus on innovation by finding new ways to leverage AI and automation in our solutions that enable our customers to navigate and thrive."

For more information: Verint's Customer Engagement portfolio.

