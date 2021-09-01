Veriheal Announces Winners Of $20,000 'Innovation In Cannabis' Scholarship Fund

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriheal, the cannabis tech, healthcare and intelligence company behind the nation's largest medical marijuana application platform, today announced the recipients of its $20,000 Innovation in Cannabis scholarship fund, designed to invest in students pursuing degrees in cannabis and accelerate diversity and inclusion in the burgeoning industry. The scholarship fund, which launched with a $10,000 award in 2020 and doubled this year, offers $1,000 grants to 20 student applicants chosen based on essay submissions reflecting their original ideas for improving the cannabis industry through innovation. Submissions were scored based on ingenuity, utility and depth of knowledge, with winners delivering the most groundbreaking ideas for industry progress.

"From sustainable chemistry practices for THC extraction to a CBD-infused shea butter for Black hair types, we were blown away by the ideas presented by this year's batch of scholarship applicants," said Veriheal co-founder and Co-CEO, Samuel Adetunji. "Last year, we set out to pay Veriheal's success forward by investing in the next generation of cannabis leaders, and we doubled our fund this year to further encourage diversity, inclusion and barrier-breaking within the cannabis industry. We're delighted to reward this batch of students for their diverse viewpoints, novel ideas and deep passion."

After extensive review, Veriheal has selected the following students to receive $1,000 grants:

Matthew Aaron Vogel of Stockton University

Aambr Newsome of UC Santa Cruz

Camille Elliott of Villanova University

Benjamin Sanchez of Northwestern University

Sheldon Padgett of University of Maryland

Sandeep Singh of University of Michigan

BreeAnna A Nicoletti of Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions

Qamar Saitovski of University at Buffalo

Guinevere Dorado of University of Maryland, Baltimore

India Shaniya Davis of University of California, Los Angeles

Andrea Chaillet of University of Cincinnati

Magaly Ordonez of University of Minnesota

Louis Waryanka of Penn State University

Anas Gondal of Duke University

Kennedy Coates of Agnes Scott College

Elizabeth Jessica Ranelli of Wagner College

Heather Edginton of Mills College

Zackary Owen Thurber of University of Tennessee-Knoxville

Alexandra Harris of University of Maryland, Baltimore

Christina D Hippensteel of MSU Denver

"As a Black-owned corporation operating at the intersections of cannabis, technology and healthcare, we have an intimate understanding of the many inequities and barriers that make this industry so insular," said Joshua Green, co-founder and co-CEO of Veriheal. "We saw the impact our scholarship had on last year's winners, and couldn't wait to change the lives of 20 more students looking to jumpstart their careers in cannabis."

The next Innovation in Cannabis scholarship round will open to high school seniors and college students of all ages in the U.S in Spring 2022. All applicants are required to submit one 1,000+ word essay detailing their plans to improve the cannabis industry. Winners will be selected based on the best overall combination of knowledge, innovation, and passion for the future of cannabis as an industry and a medical medium.

Veriheal was founded by Adetunji and Green in 2017 with a mission to become the go-to online destination for prospective medical cannabis patients looking to obtain a medical marijuana (MMJ) card and access educational resources. For a one-time $199 fee, Veriheal streamlines and facilitates the end-to-end application process by connecting users to state-licensed doctors who can certify qualifying conditions via telehealth or in-person appointments — a requirement for all medical cannabis programs. Qualifying patients receive a doctor's recommendation and are supported through the process of applying for and obtaining their medical marijuana card.

About Veriheal

Veriheal is a healthcare technology company with a mission to provide personalized cannabis education and wellness to everyone around the world. They do that by connecting patients and doctors online, through their platform, to provide medical marijuana recommendations for living a better life. To learn more about the Veriheal platform, please visit www.veriheal.com.

