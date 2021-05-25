VeriFLY™ Now First Digital Wallet To Accept Vaccine Health Credential Around The World

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriFLY™, the world's first widely adopted digital wallet created to help travelers and event attendees quickly and safely meet their destination's COVID-19 requirements, is now offering the ability to upload vaccination cards as part of their secure digital health credentials.

"VeriFLY is committed to establishing digital interfaces to global sources of verifiable clinical information, including proof of vaccines, as they become available," said Daon CEO Tom Grissen. "To ensure the equitable inclusion of all travelers in meeting their current COVID-19 requirements, VeriFLY is immediately offering the ability to upload vaccination cards as part of their secure digital health credentials to ensure a digital divide does not exacerbate health inequities."

The VeriFLY app continues to grow in popularity around the world. Now with more than 800,000 active users departing from more than 60 countries on six continents, VeriFLY provides clear information in one place that customers and governments can trust. It enables customers to complete all travel requirements in one simple app while securing data and safeguarding confidential information.

"We are gratified that travelers and event attendees around the world have turned to VeriFLY to assist in their life journeys as we begin to see a return to normalcy," Grissen added. "The VeriFLY app will help not only with air travel, but also at conventions, sporting events and concerts. We envision a world where your VeriFLY digital wallet will provide access to the places you and your family want to visit. And the ability to accept a vaccine health credential will accelerate opportunities to resume activities we've all dearly missed."

American Airlines - the first airline to offer VeriFLY to its customers - will provide travelers the option to use the VeriFLY app to securely upload their vaccine documentation for travel to El Salvador, Guatemala and the Bahamas. Travelers can simply upload a photo of both sides of their COVID-19 vaccine record into the app. The VeriFLY team will review that all documentation meets the destination requirements.

Julie Rath, Vice President of Customer Experience at American Airlines, added that VeriFLY gives customers peace of mind that they can meet their destination's travel requirements and save them significant time at the airport. As countries reopen to those who have been vaccinated, American Airlines will be ready with VeriFLY to help their customers travel with confidence.

Grissen noted that Daon has trained professionals that can analyze vaccination cards prior to a customer arriving at the airport, giving them a streamlined travel experience.

"Daon's design team is using digital comparative analysis in combination with human review to help guard against the use of fraudulent documents," Grissen added. "As more and more travelers upload vaccination cards and test results our algorithms will only get more accurate and effective. We believe we can train our algorithms to help combat fraud at scale, however, the ultimate goal should be for government and other parties to come together and create sources of verifiable credentials. As an industry leader for more than 20 years, we feel Daon can play a role in bringing these parties together."

ABOUT VERIFLY

VeriFLY is developed and managed by the biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions provider, Daon. VeriFLY offers travelers a secure and simple way to confirm their destination's COVID-19 requirements. After creating a secure profile on the VeriFLY app, Daon verifies that the customer's data matches a country's requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. This simple message streamlines the check-in and documentation verification process at the airport before departure. The app also provides travelers with reminders when their travel window is coming to a close or once their credential has expired. Learn more by visiting www.daon.com/verifly.

HOW DO TRAVELERS USE VERIFLY?

After creating a secure profile on your mobile device, the VeriFLY app will prompt you to confirm the details of your trip, including a) flight information, and b) a vaccine health credential and/or negative COVID-19 test that fulfills your travel destination's requirements. As you verify each required element for travel, the app verifies that your test matches your destination's requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. A traveler will thus have confidence that they meet the destination's COVID-19 requirements before they leave their homes. This simple message will also help streamline the check-in and documentation verification process at the airport before your departure. The message also provides you with reminders when your travel window is coming to a close or once your credential has expired.

ABOUT DAON

Daon, www.daon.com , is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel. Daon's IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user's identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer through any medium with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

