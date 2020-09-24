Verena At Bedford Falls Independent Living Community Treated With MicroShield 360 Antimicrobial Coating

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verena at Bedford Falls, part of the True Connection Communities ("TCC") family, announced today that the community has been treated with MicroShield 360's two-step antimicrobial coating system that kills a broad spectrum of pathogens and viruses, including SARS CoV-2 (the specific coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease), and protects from cross-contamination, odors, and mold between cleanings. TCC is the first senior housing operator to contract with MicroShield 360 to add this extra layer of protection against contamination by viruses in its communities.

MicroShield 360 is a unique coating system that incorporates an initial application of MicroShield 360 Renew, a hospital grade disinfectant, followed by the application of a long-lasting coating that is bacteriostatic, fungistatic, and algistatic. The MicroShield 360 coating system is EPA registered and FDA approved for direct food contact surfaces; it is odorless, colorless, and non-leaching and works every second of every day.

"Utilizing the MicroShield 360 antimicrobial treatment as an extra layer of protection in our communities will help ensure that our current and prospective residents feel safe and secure," says Jim Pusateri, Chief Executive Officer of TCC. "We have continued to prioritize the health and safety of our residents and team members throughout the pandemic and have taken preventive measures beyond those required by government and health authorities to help protect everyone in our communities."

About Verena at Bedford Falls

Verena at Bedford Falls is an Independent Living Community in Raleigh, North Carolina, ideally situated in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by beautiful natural surroundings, nearby shopping, and delicious dining options. With large, spacious apartments, exquisite chef-prepared meals, and all-inclusive activities and services, Verena at Bedford Falls is designed for seniors seeking an active and engaged lifestyle. Learn more by visiting www.VerenaAtBedfordFalls.com or call 919-846-7216.

