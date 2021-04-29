VEREIT Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of VEREIT, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - VER

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of VEREIT, Inc. (VER) - Get Report to Realty Income Corporation is fair to VEREIT shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages VEREIT shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether VEREIT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for VEREIT shareholders; (2) determine whether Realty Income is underpaying for VEREIT; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for VEREIT shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of VEREIT shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

