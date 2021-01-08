VERB Technology Ranked #1 By Social Selling News' Rankings For Direct Selling Apps

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it was ranked first in Social Selling News' January 2021 The Ranks list for companies that provide apps for direct selling, ranked by the number of clients invoiced over the past 12 months. VERB led the list with 103 direct selling clients, almost double its closest competitors, confirming its dominant position in the direct selling industry.

Social Selling News is the direct selling industry's go-to source for news and actionable insights, and delivers direct selling channel professionals the latest in trends and developments in the world of direct selling. Each month, it issues a list called The Ranks that highlights companies, people or trends important to the direct selling channel.

VERB's sales enablement solutions bridge the gap between effective in-person selling and remote work and communications by providing powerful and easy-to-use interactive video-based features in its four direct selling solutions: verbCRM, its customer relationship management (CRM) tool for sales lead generation and content management with clickable in-video ecommerce capabilities for large sales enterprises; verbLIVE, its livestream ecommerce and webinar product, which combines the best features of popular livestream platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live and WebEx with clickable in-video shopping capabilities, including Shopify; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs with verbLIVE and one-click Salesforce synchronization built-in, as well as enhanced content management capabilities; and verbLEARN, a gamified learning management system for education and training with clickable in-video technology. verbLIVE is fully integrated with Salesforce, and soon with Microsoft Outlook.

"We are thrilled to see continued traction for the VERB platform," said Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. "With verbLIVE, our livestream ecommerce solution that we are showcasing at CES 2021 next week, our users are seeing higher productivity as they are able to increase client and prospect engagement and drive sales conversion rates remotely, in a friction-free, video-based setting that also provides useful real-time analytics on viewer engagement. We look forward to continuing our strong 2020 momentum throughout 2021."

About VERBVERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the risks described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:888.504.9929 investors@verb.tech Media Contact:855.250.2300, ext.107 info@verb.tech