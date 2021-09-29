Verano Opens New MÜV™ Dispensary In Pinellas Park, The Company's 38th Retail Location In Florida & 86th Nationwide

MÜV Pinellas Park is Verano's 38 th Florida storefront, and the Company's 86 th nationwide. Verano has opened nine new retail locations in Florida this year and plans to add up to four additional stores in the Sunshine State during Q4 2021.

The new MÜV dispensary is located on Park Boulevard North near the Belcher Road intersection, a retail corridor which sees average daily traffic of nearly 50,000 cars, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The city of Pinellas Park is home to approximately 50,000 residents, per a 2020 U.S. Census Bureau estimate, centered between the adjacent Clearwater and St. Petersburg metropolitan areas, and is just minutes away from the Tampa Bay waterfront and Pinellas County Aquatic Preserve.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of its newest MÜV ™ dispensary located at 7263 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas Park, Florida. At 10:00 a.m. local time today, the dispensary will open and begin seeing patients, with a grand opening planned for Friday, September 27 th, at 10:00 a.m., pending all required approvals.

Verano's 38 th MÜV Florida dispensary is centrally located on the Pinellas Peninsula, in one of the state's most densely populated counties. The new MÜV storefront is accessible from both Park Boulevard North and Belcher Road, as well as from 74 th Street North through neighboring businesses. Patients can, based on preference, order ahead at muvfl.com for express pickup in-store, or take advantage of home delivery service that is available across the state within a 20-mile radius of MÜV storefronts.

"Pinellas County has a lot to offer, which explains why nearly one million residents have made their homes here and why it has been an area of focused development for us," said John Tipton, President of Verano. "The opening of each new MÜV dispensary furthers our resolve to make premium medical cannabis and care available to all patients across the State of Florida."

MÜV offers one-on-one consultations both in-store and virtually, at no cost to patients. MÜV's comprehensive product selection includes chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays, along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps ™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new ADA-compliant MÜV Pinellas Park medical cannabis dispensary, including hours and available MÜV products, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano ™, Avexia ™, Encore ™, and MÜV ™. Verano's portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 11, including 10 production facilities comprising approximately 832,000 square feet of cultivation (including a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Massachusetts nearing completion of construction). Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf ™ and MÜV ™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

