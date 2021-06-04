Verano Maximizes New Jersey Footprint With Opening Of Zen Leaf Lawrence

Lawrence is the Company's third Zen Leaf dispensary in New Jersey, the maximum number permitted in the state, and its 78 th active retail location overall.

The dispensary is primely located on Route 1 - a main thoroughfare connecting New York City and Philadelphia which sees over 100,000 cars pass through Lawrence each day - set in front of one of the largest malls (Quakerbridge) in New Jersey, and just seven miles from the university campus in Princeton.

The municipality recently opted-in to allow adult-use cannabis, giving Zen Leaf Lawrence the ability to begin making recreational sales when the program comes online.

CHICAGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or "the Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Lawrence. Located near Trenton and the Pennsylvania border, this is the third Zen Leaf dispensary in New Jersey, joining existing storefronts in Elizabeth and Neptune, and is one of less than 20 dispensaries currently operating in the state.

"Maximizing our presence in New Jersey with Zen Leaf Lawrence comes at an exciting time," said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. "New Jersey has the potential to become one of the top cannabis markets on the East Coast, given the passing of adult-use legislation earlier this year. For the patients of New Jersey, and eventually adult-use consumers, we're pleased to open our third Zen Leaf dispensary and provide additional coverage in the market."

Zen Leaf Lawrence offers a wide range of premium cannabis products including concentrates, edibles, vaporizers and flower. Customers may pre-order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com for same day, in-store pick up.

Zen Leaf Lawrence is located at 3256 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648. Business hours are Monday through Saturday, 10:00am - 7:00pm, and 10:00am - 5:00pm on Sunday.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV ™. The Company's portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes nine production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf ™ and MÜV ™, focusing on delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

