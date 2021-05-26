Veracyte To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, announced today that Bonnie H. Anderson, chairman, chief executive officer and incoming executive chairman, and Marc Stapley, incoming chief executive officer, are scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

William Blair Growth Stock ConferenceFireside Chat on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 11:20 a.m. Central Time

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare ConferencePresentation on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the company's presentations will be available by visiting Veracyte's website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, bladder cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping and renal cancer tests are in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526006025/en/