Veracyte Named A San Francisco Bay Area "Top Workplace" For Seventh Consecutive Year

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading genomic diagnostics company, announced today that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by the Bay Area News Group for the seventh consecutive year. The annual award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey.

"I am so proud that as our company continues to grow and evolve, including expanding internationally, we've been able to maintain our positive and inclusive work culture," said Bonnie Anderson, Veracyte's chairman and chief executive officer. "We strive to ensure our more than 325 employees feel appreciated, well informed and empowered to share their points of view, and it is so gratifying to see our efforts reflected in the 2020 Top Workplace survey responses."

The Top Workplaces award winners are determined by results of a survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based engagement tools. The survey measures several key aspects of workplace culture, including organizational alignment, effective execution and meaningful connection with employees.

Veracyte's innovation and industry leadership have been recognized consistently since the company was founded in 2008. Employees participating in the 2020 Top Workplaces survey ranked the company most highly for "doing things efficiently and well," having senior managers who understand what is happening at the company, having strong interdepartmental coordination, encouraging different points of view, and making employees feel well-informed about important decisions at the company.

"These responses reflect our deep commitment to improving the lives of patients, which requires that we trust and collaborate with each other and that we constantly seek opportunities to improve how we work together," said Ms. Anderson.

The Bay Area News Group published the complete list of 2020 Top Workplaces on Sunday, August 23. The list of winners is available at the Bay Area News Group website.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company's growing menu of tests leverage deep genomic insights, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company's tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte's exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

