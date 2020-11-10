Vera Whole Health Chooses Qualtrics CustomerXM To Support Primary Care Experiences For Patients

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Vera Whole Health, a national leader in advanced primary care, has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM ™, delivered in partnership with Walker, to enhance patient care experiences throughout their network of care centers.

Vera will leverage key capabilities on the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to gain improved understanding of patient experiences and close feedback loops along the patient care journey. "We chose Qualtrics because they share our commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience," said Karen Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Vera Whole Health. "We look forward to partnering with Qualtrics to continue redefining primary care."

"Healthcare organizations today need to move with more agility and flexibility than ever before. Listening, and more importantly, acting on stakeholder feedback at every step of their journey is key to delivering the best care," said Patty Riskind, Global Industry Leader for Healthcare, Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics, Vera will be able to put patient feedback at the core of every decision and see in real-time how they impact the entire experience."

All Qualtrics solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

To learn more about Qualtrics in healthcare, visit qualtrics.com/healthcare . To learn more about the Vera Whole Health advanced primary care model, visit verawholehealth.com/advanced-primary-care .

About Vera HealthVera Whole Health is a national leader in advanced primary care. Its model is uniquely designed to help people achieve optimum social, psychological, and physical well-being - an outcome that's neither probable nor affordable within the current sick-care system. Vera is the first provider in the United States to earn a Certificate of Validation by the Validation Institute for sound population health cost outcomes. Learn more about the health revolution at VeraWholeHealth.com .

About QualtricsQualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business--customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)--the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

Contact: press@qualtrics.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vera-whole-health-chooses-qualtrics-customerxm-to-support-primary-care-experiences-for-patients-301170087.html

SOURCE Qualtrics