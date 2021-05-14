Vera Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vera"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,350,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vera from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $47.85 million. All of the shares are being offered by Vera. In addition, Vera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 652,500 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 14, 2021, under the ticker symbol "VERA." The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, and Evercore Group L.L.C. are acting as active joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on May 13, 2021. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering can be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10012, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36 th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VeraVera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera's lead program is atacicept, a fusion protein that is in development for IgA nephropathy, a disease with high unmet medical need and no approved therapies. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where atacicept's reduction of autoantibodies may prove medically useful, including lupus nephritis (LN), a severe renal manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). For more information please visit www.veratx.com.

