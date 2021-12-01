Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Publish date:

VEON Ltd: Dealing In Securities

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd.
Author:

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name :                                                   Erik Aas Position :                                               CEO Banglalink Date of transaction :                             26 November 2021 Number of securities purchased :        50,000  Securities type:                                    ADR Market:                                                 NASDAQ Market price :                                       USD 1.76 Total value of transaction :                  USD 87,795

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 250,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information visit:  www.veon.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Nik Kershaw ir@veon.com +31 20 79 77 200 

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-ltd-dealing-in-securities-301434740.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd