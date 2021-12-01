VEON Ltd: Dealing In Securities

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name : Erik Aas Position : CEO Banglalink Date of transaction : 26 November 2021 Number of securities purchased : 50,000 Securities type: ADR Market: NASDAQ Market price : USD 1.76 Total value of transaction : USD 87,795

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Erik Aas is 250,000.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

