VEON Ltd: Dealing In Securities

December 1, 2021
AMSTERDAM, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name :                                                Kaan TerziogluPosition :                                             Group CEODate of transactions :                          26 / 29 November 2021Number of securities purchased :       100,000 (33,270 / 66,730)Securities type:                                    ORDMarket:                                                 MOEXMarket price :                                       RUB 134.95 (average)Total value of transaction :                   RUB 13,494,539

Following this transaction, the total number of ADR/ORDs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 900,000.

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services.  For more information visit:  www.veon.com.

Contact InformationInvestor Relations Nik Kershaw ir@veon.com+31207977200 

