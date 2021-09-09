VEON Ltd - Dealing In Securities

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of its Group Executive Committee.

Name : Kaan Terzioglu Position : Group CEODate of transaction : 8 September 2021Number of securities purchased : 100,000 Securities type: ADRMarket: NASDAQMarket price : USD 2.15Total value of transaction : USD 215,000

Following this transaction, the total number of ADRs held by Kaan Terzioğlu is 700,000.

