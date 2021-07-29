Venzee Technologies, Inc. To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 5th

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ, OTCQB:VENZF), the artificial intelligence platform for product data, today announced that CEO John Sexton Abrams will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 5 th.

DATE: August 5 th, 2021TIME: 2:00PM ETLINK: https://bit.ly/3hUv6XG

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is an artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee displaces costly, labor-intensive last-mile retail processes with a low-cost, intelligent platform solution. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow removes friction for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

Twitter: @usevenzee LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/venzee-inc/ Podcast: venzee.com/resources/podcast

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Venzee Technologies, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venzee-technologies-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-august-5th-301344313.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com