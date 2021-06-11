Venus Media Group's Latest Event Explores Health And Wellness Marketing Strategies To Connect With Women And Mothers

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Media Group, a female-led multicultural marketing agency, today announced the continuation of its successful event series partnership with HeyMama, an organization that brings together working mothers to...

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Media Group, a female-led multicultural marketing agency, today announced the continuation of its successful event series partnership with HeyMama, an organization that brings together working mothers to provide support, connection, and collaboration. This marks the latest effort from Venus Media Group to share its deep expertise in marketing and media buying to help brands reach women, multicultural audiences, and the LGBTQ+ community. The event, titled Building A Brand That Connects With Consumers, will take place on June 15, 2021 at 2pm EST and focus on creating a brand and marketing strategy that connects to mothers, who influence the majority of household purchasing decisions.

Venus Media Group's Latest Event Explores Health+Wellness Marketing Strategy To Connect with Women and Moms, 6/15 at 2pm

"Moms are the SHE-E-O's of their households, and they're looking for more than just a good price," says Cathy Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Venus Media Group. "They look for brands whose values reflect their own. Our recent events with HeyMama have been well-attended and successful, and we're so excited to bring back our event series to share best practices on speaking to and reaching mothers."

Venus Media Group will be joined by Chrisie Scott, CMO of Virtua Health, and Robyn Mermelstein, Vice President of Marketing at PM Pediatrics, who will share insights for tailoring brand messages and marketing strategies to connect with the diverse, discerning audience of mothers — while also standing out from the crowd.

"We're proud to partner with Venus Media Group to shed light on tried and true methods of speaking to and reaching women and mothers," says Katya Libin, Co-Founder and CEO of HeyMama. "This crucial audience makes the majority of healthcare decisions in their households, and connecting with moms in a meaningful way has never been more important."

To register and learn more about Venus Media Group's upcoming events visit heymama.co/events.

To work with Venus Media Group or to learn more about the agency visit venusmediagroup.com.

About Venus Media GroupVenus Media Group is a New York-based multicultural, multigenerational media buying agency that partners with clients to reach today's women and multicultural audience. From negotiation to data analysis, Venus Media Groups guides clients, including healthcare providers, hospitals and DTC consumer brands, throughout the buying process and counsels them on how to tap into relevant nuances to build brand awareness, recognition and recall. For more information, visit venusmediagroup.com.

