Venus Concept Inc. To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences on March 17th

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. ("Venus Concept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

The Oppenheimer 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from March 16 th -18 th .

Management will present on Wednesday, March 17th at 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Maxim Emerging Growth Conference, which is being held virtually from March 17 th -18 th .

Management's presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Wednesday, March 17 th. The Company will also participate in a panel discussion session titled "Maxim Group's Virtual Aesthetic Panel" on Wednesday, March 17 th at 2:00pm Eastern time. To access the conference presentations and panel discussions, please register using the conference link here.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the "Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.venusconcept.com/.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 20 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Heal, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft®, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

