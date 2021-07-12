Venuetize Appoints Chief Product Officer

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuetize, the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, has appointed Lindsay St.

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuetize, the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, has appointed Lindsay St. Lawrence as Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role for the company, St. Lawrence brings her robust knowledge of the digital payments space, in addition to deep expertise with data and analytics.

Prior to joining Venuetize, St. Lawrence has spent 14 years in roles that stretch across payments, data, analytics, and strategy at Mastercard, Nielsen, and IRI. Most recently, St. Lawrence has focused on North America strategy and partnership development as the VP of Product Management for Mastercard's Payment Gateway Services, working across the digital payment ecosystem.

As Venuetize continues to add more advanced payment solutions to the sports and entertainment, casinos and resorts, and entertainment districts, St. Lawrence will play a vital role in the evolution of the mobile solutions that redefines the guest experience for brands.

"We are thrilled to add someone with Lindsay's experience to our leadership team," said Jon Romm, Founder and CEO at Venuetize. "The company is at a stage now that a Chief Product Officer with deep digital payments expertise is essential to best serve our client base and partners, and position us for continued growth."

St. Lawrence adds to a list of recent hires for Venuetize that join the company with a wealth of industry experience in e-commerce, data and analytics, as well as gaming and sports betting.

For more information on other roles, Venuetize is currently hiring for, please visit: https://www.venuetize.com/about-us/careers/.

About Venuetize: Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

CONTACT:DC Ramsey dramsey@venuetize.com+1-919-749-5349

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venuetize-appoints-chief-product-officer-301328941.html

SOURCE Venuetize