Ventyx Biosciences To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Event: 4 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate: Wednesday, December 1, 2021Time: 10:30-10:50 AM ET

Event: 33 rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare ConferenceLocation: VirtualFireside Chat: A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, November 22nd at 10:00am ET

Members of the Ventyx management team will also host investor meetings during both conferences.

Webcasts of both presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ventyx website at www.ventyxbio.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of each event for 30 days.

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. Our clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, a Phase 1 allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of a broad range of autoimmune diseases, VTX002, a Phase 2-ready S1P1 receptor modulator for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, and VTX2735, a Phase 1 peripheral inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome, which is a mediator of multiple inflammatory conditions. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

