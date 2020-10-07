Ventura County Becomes The Latest In California To Approve The Reopening Of Movie Theatres As AMC Theatres® Prepares To Reopen Its 18th California Location On October 9

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that following the recent approval by Ventura County in California, the Company will reopen AMC DINE-IN...

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that following the recent approval by Ventura County in California, the Company will reopen AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14, beginning Friday, October 9. Ventura County, near the Los Angeles area, is the latest county in California to approve the reopening of movie theatres.

AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14 is one of several theatres reopening for the first time in October. During the first three Fridays in October, the Company plans to resume operations at approximately 40 locations in California, North Carolina and Michigan. Beginning Friday, October 16, more than 500 AMC locations will be serving guests.

In areas where theatres are not yet able to open, AMC continues to have discussions with local authorities about resuming operations. AMC will reopen its remaining theatres once authorized to do so by state and local officials. All reopened AMCs stringently enforce AMC Safe & Clean and follow all local guidelines and directives.

Upon reopening, guests at AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14 can expect the Company's popular AMC DINE-IN Delivery to Seat model. Guests can place their order at the Food and Beverage area in the lobby from an expanded menu, and then head into their auditorium where their food is delivered to their all new AMC Signature Recliner.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can expect several new movies in the coming weeks. Exciting titles include THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro, and YELLOW ROSE, which open this weekend in the United States. Other titles coming soon include HONEST THIEF and 2 HEARTS on October 16, THE EMPTY MAN on October 23, COME PLAY on October 30, LET HIM GO on November 6, FREAKY and THE COMEBACK TRAIL on November 13, SOUL on November 20 and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE and HAPPIEST SEASON on November 25, as well as local language films in certain countries outside the U.S.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: "It's encouraging that we continue to make progress opening theatres in California and in the key Los Angeles area market. We continue to reopen responsibly. The feedback we've received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We're seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we've received in the decades we've been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures."

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC's comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University's prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 9 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

