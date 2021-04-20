Ventis Medical Selects ADM Tronics To Produce New Ventilator Technology

Northvale, NJ, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) today announced that Ventis Medical, Inc. ("VMI"), has entered into an agreement for ADMT to provide regulatory support and manufacturing for VMI's next-generation, portable ventilator technology, The Ventis VM-2000 Ventilator.

VMI was founded under the clinical guidance of Glenn W. Laub, MD, a cardiac surgeon and medical technology developer who recognized the need for a low-cost, simple-to-use ventilator based on his experiences witnessing certain patients critically deteriorate while waiting for a ventilator to be applied, as well as ventilation being delayed in emergency scenarios due to the complexity of deploying standard ventilators.

After completing extensive development efforts and qualifications of the Ventis VM-2000 Ventilator, VMI sought an FDA-Registered and ISO-13485 certified medical device manufacturer to bring the device into production. After reviewing potential companies, VMI selected ADMT.

Karen Laub, VMI President, stated, "We are pleased to be working with ADM Tronics to bring our Ventis VM-2000 Ventilator into volume production. There is a significant need for a low-cost, easy-to-use ventilator for emergency use with improved functionality. We believe the VM-2000 fills that need, and I am confident ADMT can help us to produce it for the marketplace."ADMT will meet regulatory requirements for quantity manufacturing of the Ventis Ventilator in ADMT's FDA-Registered Medical Device Manufacturing Facility in Northvale, NJ. ADMT will support VMI in regulatory manufacturing requirements for US FDA and international distribution. "We are honored and pleased that VMI has chosen our company for this important technology that can help so many people around the world," stated Andre' DiMino, President and CEO of ADMT. "Our regulatory and manufacturing teams look forward to working with Dr. Laub and the development team at VMI to bring the Ventis Ventilator into production for the medical marketplace."

Based in Princeton, NJ, VMI's unique mix of clinical, engineering and product expertise provides the platform for this breakthrough in ventilator technology. The Ventis Ventilator is the only ventilator technology positioned to remove the limitations not only on cost, but also on extensive training in order to deliver lifesaving care where Bag Valve Devices (BVDs) are used today. When ventilators are not available, doctors must resort to BVDs which require an operator to manually squeeze 500mL of air every 5 seconds, or potentially forego lifesaving care. ADMT is excited to partner with Ventis Medical to pursue the mission of expanding access to high quality ventilatory care globally.

About ADMT ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device, and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development, and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available on the Company's website - admtronics.com.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device services via the ADMT website - www.admtronics.com .

