Ventilators Global Market - Forecast To 2027

A ventilator is a machine that helps patients to take breaths when he or she cannot do it on their own.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996032/?utm_source=PRN It is also known as a mechanical ventilator, breathing machine, and respirator. Ventilators can be set to take a certain number of breaths per minute. This machine does not cure any illness that caused breathing problems, however, it helps to survive until the patient gets better and lungs can work on their own. There are a variety of ventilators available in the market that can be used particularly in ICUs, emergency departments, anesthesia workstations, MRI rooms, operation theatres, aircraft, ambulances and homecare.According to the analysis, the Ventilators market is estimated to reach $2,037.0 million by 2027. The factors such as rising incidences of respiratory diseases, rapid growth in the geriatric population requiring long term ventilation, increase in the number of premature birth and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are the factors driving the market growth, technological advancements such as hybrid respiratory solutions, wireless connectivity, high-performance turbine-based ventilators, helmet based ventilators and 3D printing are the opportunities for the growth. Whereas the increase in product recalls, the high cost of the ventilators and complications associated with the use of ventilators in neonates are restraining the market growth. The threat to the ventilators market includes a lack of awareness about the disorder, stringent regulatory requirements for new product approvals and a shortage of skilled professionals.The ventilator's global market is segmented based on the product, power base, mobility, interphase, end-users and geography. Based on product the market is segmented into ventilator machines and accessories, the ventilator machines segment accounted for the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020 due to an increase in respiratory disorder patient population and increase in the number of premature birth and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are the factors driving the market growth. Ventilator machines are further segmented into ICU ventilators, emergency and transport ventilators and others. ICU ventilators accounted for the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020, due to increased patient population and increased demand for the non-invasive ventilator. ICU ventilators are further segmented into AICU and NICU ventilator, among these, AICU ventilator is accounted for the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020. Accessories are segmented into, ventilator masks, filters and others, among these, ventilator masks accounted for the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020, due to increased efficacy and increased demand for the non-invasive device. Based on the power base, the ventilators market is segmented into pneumatic, electric and combined power base. Among these, the electric segment commanded the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020, Based on mobility, ventilators are segmented into stationary ventilator and transport/portable ventilator, among these, transport/portable ventilator commanded the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020 The ventilator market based on the interphase is segmented into invasive and non-invasive. Among these, non-invasive accounted for the largest revenue $XX million in 2020. Increased prevalence of respiratory disorders and an increase in the use of non-invasive are the factors driving the market.The ventilator market based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare and others. Among these, hospitals accounted for the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020 due to an increase in the use of ICU ventilators, increase in hospitalization, ICU beds and increased surgeries. Geographically, North America accounted for the largest revenue of $XX million in 2020, due to increased healthcare expenditure, an increase in funding and R&D investments for the development of ventilators.Major players in Ventilators global market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( The Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Medtronic, PLC ( Ireland), ResMed Inc. (U.S.), Ventec Life Systems (U.S.), Vyaire Medical Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Medical Corporation ( Switzerland), Asahi Kasei Group Company (Zoll Medical Corporation) ( Japan), Getinge AB ( Sweden), Air Liquide Medical System SA ( France), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electrics Co., Ltd. ( China). The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:• North Americao The U.S.o Rest of North America• Europeo Germanyo U.K.o Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Rest of APAC• Rest of the World (RoW)o Brazilo Turkeyo OthersRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996032/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

