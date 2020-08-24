Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) Pipeline Review 2020: Therapeutics Development, Drug Profiles, Product Development Milestones And Companies Involved In Therapeutics Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide provides an overview of the Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) pipeline landscape.Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) is pneumonia that develops 48 hours or longer after mechanical ventilation is given by means of an endotracheal tube or tracheostomy. Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) results from the invasion of the lower respiratory tract and lung parenchyma by microorganisms. The most important signs are fever, low body temperature, new purulent sputum, and hypoxemia (decreasing amounts of oxygen in the blood). This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ventilator Associated Pneumonia, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.The Ventilator Associated Pneumonia pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 5, 5, 8, 1, 10, 6 and 1 respectively.The guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis. Scope of the report:

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Ventilator Associated Pneumonia.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (Infectious Disease) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (Infectious Disease)

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Overview

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Therapeutics Development

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Therapeutics Assessment

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Drug Profiles

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Dormant Projects

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Discontinued Products

Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP) - Product Development Milestones

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Antabio SAS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Bioversys AG

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

CytaCoat AB

Destiny Pharma Plc

Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd

EnBiotix Inc

Helperby Therapeutics Group Ltd

Hypo-Stream Ltd

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Motif Bio Plc

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

Nosopharm SAS

Peptineo

Pulmobiotics SL

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Shionogi & Co Ltd

Spero Therapeutics Inc

TGV-Inhalonix Inc

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals Inc

Wockhardt Ltd

