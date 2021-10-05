Venterra Realty's Canada Office Certified As A Great Place To Work

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Place to Work ® Institute has recognized the Venterra Canada Office as Great Place to Work ® Certified. While Great Place to Work ® has recognized Venterra's US workplace culture multiple times in the past, the strong results of their first Canada employee survey conducted by Great Place to Work ® led to this certification for their Richmond Hill, Ontario office.

Certification is based on direct feedback from employees as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience. More than a million Canadian companies are eligible to apply for GPTW certification, but the recognition requires a positive response rate of at least 70%. As a result, a limited number of organizations have met the Great Place to Work® Institute's "Certified" standard.

Venterra's Canada survey results revealed that 94% of employees feel that Venterra is a great place to work. This is an impressive statistic, especially given that Great Place to Work® Canada's "Best Workplaces" 2021 winners in Venterra's size category recorded an average score of 91% for this question.

"Venterra's culture was built around creating a positive workplace culture for our employees, regardless of where they live," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi . "We are excited to see Venterra's Great Place to Work ® recognition now extend to our Canada offices and we will continue to focus on finding ways to further enrich the employee experience."

"Great Place to Work ® recognitions are true indicators of the positive work environment at Venterra, especially since they are based on real employee feedback. The expansion of this certification to our Canada office is the direct result of our dedicated team members who have a passion for creating a rewarding employee experience for themselves and their colleagues starting from the first day on the team," added Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work ® recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists and provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work ® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

As the organization is considered a global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, Venterra is looking forward to continuing their partnership with Great Place to Work ® and using insights gained from their survey results to build an even better Venterra. You can find out more about the institute at GreatPlacesToWork.com & GreatPlacesToWork.ca.

About Venterra RealtyVenterra owns and operates approximately 70 multi-unit residential properties, representing more than 19,000 units in the highest growth cities in the Southern United States, home to more than 38,000 residents and 12,000 pets. We are committed to delivering amazing customer experiences, improving the lives of our employees, and bettering the communities that surround us. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Venterra Realty Media Contact: Allie Foard - venterramedia@venterraliving.com

About Great Place to Work ® CertificationGreat Place to Work Certification is an accreditation that indicates that an organization is an employer of choice while helping create an even better workplace through reporting, analysis, and next steps to enable an even more successful culture. Great Place to Work Certification means organizations have achieved 70% or more positive response in the survey. From this Certification, the organizations receive a variety of benefits.

About Great Place to Work ®Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail ( Canada) and Fortune magazine ( USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

