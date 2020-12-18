Venterra Realty Acquires Atlanta Apartments

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty acquired The Whitney Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, GA on December 15. This acquisition marks the second in Sandy Springs and the 12 th in Georgia.

The Whitney, which is adjacent to Venterra's other recently purchased Sandy Springs community, The Harrison, is a mid-rise style built in 1968, with 309 apartments nestled in the trees. Located just south of I-285 along Roswell Road, inside the Perimeter, the property's convenient access to I-285, provides residents easy access to Perimeter Center, Pill Hill, and Buckhead.

The community offers four unique one, two, and three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1000 sq. ft. to 1500 sq. ft., with rents ranging from $1276 to $1727 per month. The Whitney's apartment interiors have been upgraded to include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, and wood plank vinyl floors. The property offers a well-rounded amenity package including a bark park, yoga studio, and playground. Floorplans, photos, and pricing can be found on the property's website.

"The Whitney's position inside The Perimeter makes it an attractive location for stable, long-term growth. Venterra is looking forward to modernizing and adding value to the community," said Venterra Realty Chairman Andrew Stewart.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee. TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, SMARTLEASING, as well as their overall commitment to providing a world-class living experience for which Venterra has become known.

"We are excited to establish a presence in Sandy Springs, a thriving submarket outside Atlanta known as the bridge between Atlanta's urban core and the northern suburbs," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 62 apartment communities in 11 major US cities that provide housing to over 33,000 people and 11,000 pets. The organization has completed more than $6.4 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $3 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

