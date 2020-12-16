Venterra Realty Acquires Atlanta Apartments

Venterra Realty acquires 505-unit community, The Harrison, in Atlanta, GA

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty acquired The Harrison Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, GA on December 15. This acquisition marks the first in Sandy Springs and the 11 th in Georgia.

The Harrison is a garden-style property, built in 1975, with 505 apartments spread out over 40 acres. Located just south of I-285 along Roswell Road, inside the Perimeter, the property's convenient access to I-285, provides residents easy access to Perimeter Center, Pill Hill, and Buckhead.

The community offers seven unique one, two, and three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 900 sq. ft. to 1649 sq. ft., with rents ranging from $1104 to $1554 per month. The Harrison's apartment interiors have been upgraded to include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and wood plank vinyl floors. The property offers a well-rounded amenity package including a renovated sports court, which includes a sand volleyball court, Bocce court, and Pickleball court, swimming pool, grilling pavilion, dog park, 2 playgrounds, and multiple picnic and grilling areas. Floorplans, photos, and pricing can be found on the property's website.

"We are thrilled to add another community to the Atlanta region, especially in Sandy Springs. The Harrison in particular offers classic layouts and space with modern, updated features. Being inside the Perimeter, this close to I-285, is great for commuters and the large layouts and sunrooms, are ideal for remote workers as well," said Teri Davis, Regional Manager for Venterra Realty.

Venterra will implement its resident-focused programs, such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee. TM, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, SMARTLEASING, as well as their overall commitment to providing a world-class living experience for which Venterra has become known.

"The Harrison offers an opportunity for Venterra to establish a presence in Sandy Springs, which expands our holdings in the Atlanta Metro area," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "The area offers a great location in a developing suburb of Atlanta, with about 300,000 jobs within a 5-mile radius, and an affordable cost of living," added Andrew Stewart, Chairman of Venterra Realty.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 62 apartment communities in 11 major US cities that provide housing to over 33,000 people and 11,000 pets. The organization has completed more than $6.4 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $3 billion, which generates gross annual income in excess of $260 million. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

Contact: Dror Goldberg, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions dgoldberg@venterraliving.com 281.822.9464

