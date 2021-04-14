Ventas Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year Award

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) ("Ventas" or the "Company"), an S&P 500 company and leading, diversified healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, announced today that is has been named a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the U.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) - Get Report ("Ventas" or the "Company"), an S&P 500 company and leading, diversified healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, announced today that is has been named a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") and the U.S. Department of Energy for the first time. The award recognizes the Company's energy efficiency achievements across its portfolio of approximately 1,200 properties.

"Ventas has a longstanding commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) excellence, which imbues our enterprise and drives our ongoing sustainability and energy management practices and investments," said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award recognizes the dedicated efforts our employees and operating partners have made to ensure our properties manage energy efficiently and meet the highest standards in environmental responsibility as we work towards achieving our ambitious new energy and emissions reduction targets set in 2020. These efforts are consistent with the priority we place on ESG, health and safety because they will help to address the impact of climate change on the environment and public health."

The initiatives undertaken by Ventas to earn this award include:

Committing to strong energy management practices and use of the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and EPA data to conduct energy benchmarking, analysis and engagement with operators

Investing broadly in energy efficiency measures such as LED lighting and HVAC improvements, including projects at more than 150 properties in 2020

Tripling the amount of ENERGY STAR certified space in the portfolio to nearly 120 properties representing 11 million square feet and earning the most senior care ENERGY STAR certifications of any owner in 2020 and 2019

Introducing ambitious new energy and carbon emissions reduction targets and validation of our carbon target by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated real estate entities approximately 1,200 properties.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

