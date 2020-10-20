Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) - Get Report will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 6, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas." The call will also be webcast live by Intrado DM and can be accessed at the Company's website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 1296127, beginning on November 6, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days.

Ventas, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, unless otherwise expressly noted), an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust with a highly diversified portfolio of senior housing, research and innovation, and healthcare properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties (including properties classified as held for sale), consisting of senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. More information about Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com and www.lillibridge.com.

The Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the Company's website at www.ventasreit.com/investor-relations. The information that the Company posts to its website may be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors and others interested in the Company to routinely monitor and review the information that the Company posts on its website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

