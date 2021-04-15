Ventas Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 7, 2021.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 979-2853 (or +1 (236) 714-2928 for international callers), and the participant passcode is "Ventas." A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (or +1 (416) 621-4642 for international callers), passcode 3698322, beginning on May 7, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of December 31, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

