Vending Machine Market Featuring Azkoyen SA, Compass Group Plc, And Crane Co. | $ 9.33 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The vending machine market is expected to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vending machine market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Vending Machine Market Participants:

Azkoyen SAThe company offers vending machines under brand names Vitro S1 Espresso, Vitro S1 Instant, Vitro S2 Instant, Vitro S3 FBT, Vitro S3 btc, Vitro S4 Instant, and others.

Compass Group PlcThe company offers vending machines which provide access to nutritious snacks, fresh meals, and hot drinks.

Crane Co.The company offers vending machines for cold drinks, snacks, food, and hot beverage products.

Vending Machine Market 2021-2025: SegmentationVending machine market is segmented as below:

Product

Intelligent Vending Machines



Low End Vending Machines

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The vending machine market is driven by the increasing adoption of vending machines. In addition, the growing demand for retrofitting vending machines is expected to trigger the vending machine market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

