Vena Wins Comparably Awards For Best Company Culture, Best Company For Women And Best Company For Diversity

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena, the complete planning platform loved by finance, trusted by business, is honored to be a winner of 2020 Comparably Awards for Small and Midsize Businesses in three categories: Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Diversity.

"We are proud of the culture we are building and thrilled that our team members believe in the work we are doing on behalf of our customers," said Hunter Madeley, CEO, Vena. "Our success and growth is a direct result of our employees' ability and willingness to bring their full selves to work. We are grateful for the trust and openness we have across every function and at all levels. We'll continue to work hard every day to support our employees' ability to bring all of their talents and experiences to bear here at Vena and are honored to receive this recognition."

Vena supports a variety of pro-diversity and inclusion initiatives to improve corporate culture that stem from its CORE values of Customer Trust, One Team, Respect and Authenticity as well as Execution Excellence. Vena's employee resource groups, for example, support, promote and advocate for a diverse and inclusive culture within the workplace. The DIBs (Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging) group aims to create the space and freedom for Vena employees to be themselves and to celebrate their differences. The N4W (Network for Women) group addresses the interests, challenges and hurdles women+ from different backgrounds experience in the tech community workplace. Vena's accessibility group Va11y , works toward actualizing barrier-free access to Vena for everyone, no matter their unique needs or learning style.

The Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period ( December 1, 2019 to December 1, 2020). Comparably compiled feedback based on how employees answered 50 questions across 20 key metrics, including career growth, leadership, benefits and work-life balance. Of small-midsize companies (defined as fewer than 500 employees), Vena ranked 6th in Best Companies for Diversity, 8th in Best Companies for Women and 14th in Best Company Culture.

About Vena

Vena is the complete planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to plan to grow their businesses in a new way. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface and combines it with the Vena Growth Engine, the technology and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 800 of the world's smartest companies grow with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

